N.Y. Senate passes Uber, Lyft bill

N.Y. Senate passes Uber, Lyft bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

N.Y. Senate passes Uber, Lyft bill The measure differs from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal, however. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2kGgHTx ALBANY - The state Senate voted Monday to allow ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft to expand across New York, but the bill differs from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's preferred plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Up Early, On Duty 9 min IescapedNY 3
Devos Confirmed as Sec of Ed. 15 min IescapedNY 15
Iran's Supreme Leader Thanks Trump 26 min Ha Ha 2
TRUMP:Eric's $100K Secret Service Bill 32 min Ha Ha 48
Douche Plopper has a shoe fetish 34 min Ha Ha 4
ha ha spent 19 hours on Topix yesterday 35 min Ha Ha 3
Skidmark hids behind everyone's name ... 36 min Ha Ha 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC