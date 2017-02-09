N.Y. doesn't have Uber. Here's why.

N.Y. doesn't have Uber. Here's why.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

N.Y. doesn't have Uber. Here's why. The ride-hailing debate has been a boon for New York lobbyists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Won. Get Over. Bah has haw.....Zippy! 1 min Ha Ha 14
skidmark is a scrotum hair stylist 4 min Ha Ha 1
TRUMP: Okay Iran..You Win 8 min Ha Ha 21
Marty's gonna make me a plate 15 min Ha Ha 2
skidmark mastered yoga so he can suck himself 32 min Ha Ha 1
skidmark can suck a banana right out of its peel 33 min Ha Ha 1
skidmark the cowardly troll 41 min Ha Ha 1
Fake Pocahontas - she's a joke! 2 hr IescapedNY 19
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC