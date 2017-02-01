Most readers oppose president's order on refugees and immigration
More than half of respondents to this week's RBJ Daily Report Snap Poll oppose the executive order President Donald Trump signed last Friday that suspends admission to the United States of all refugees for 120 days and blocks for 90 days the entry of any citizen from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. All are predominantly Muslim countries.
