Mixed reactions for Black Lives Matter at School Day

The Rochester City School District declared Friday as "Black Lives Matter at School Day" -- and even though it was promoted as a day of understanding and affirmation -- it created some controversy and a protest by students. The district sent letters to parents to explain the concept of the day, but some people on Facebook were saying it should have been an "All Lives Matter at School" Day.

