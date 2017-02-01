Local bankruptcy filings fall by 19 percent
Area bankruptcy filings fell last month, showing a 19.3 percent drop from 109 in January 2016 to 88 in the first month of this year. In January, 57 Rochester-area bankruptcy petitioners filed Chapter 7 cases, 30 filed Chapter 13s and one filed a Chapter 11 case.
