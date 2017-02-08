Lessons we can learn from an exchange...

Lessons we can learn from an exchange of dolls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Japan Times

Civil society in the United States responded swiftly and loudly to President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting the flow of people from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from everywhere. Americans took to the streets and airports in protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the Sam era on Topix is over 22 min Ha Ha 3
nobody on today?? 26 min Ha Ha 2
spicer-Atlanta controversy 29 min Ha Ha 5
skidmark is on the ropes 31 min Ha Ha 4
skidmark's idea of socializing 37 min Ha Ha 5
skidmark, you are banned 41 min Ha Ha 1
now that I challenged skidmark, he will disappe... 43 min Ha Ha 5
Jeff Sessons Confirmed 3 hr Ha Ha 40
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC