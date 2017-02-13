Law and Order: Police locate two people wanted on warrants from previous decade
Gari Lyn Fields , 33, of Lehigh Street, Rochester, is charged with failure to dim headlights and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Fields was stopped at 2:21 a.m., Feb. 8, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan on Morganville Road, Stafford, and arrested on a warrant out of Town of Stafford Court from Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IescapedNY Florida edition in Desperation Mode
|2 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|TRUMP: Canada At Risk From Mexicans
|5 min
|IescapedNY
|17
|The is trying to raise the interest rate again
|8 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|Trollbot Stolen? By Ha Ha?
|18 min
|IescapedNY
|7
|TRUMP: Draining the Swamp
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|perfect isn't smart enough to troll
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|7
|Double Shooting On South Plymouth Ave.
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC