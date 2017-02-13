Law and Order: Police locate two peop...

Law and Order: Police locate two people wanted on warrants from previous decade

Gari Lyn Fields , 33, of Lehigh Street, Rochester, is charged with failure to dim headlights and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Fields was stopped at 2:21 a.m., Feb. 8, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan on Morganville Road, Stafford, and arrested on a warrant out of Town of Stafford Court from Sept.

