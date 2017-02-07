LaserMax Awards Partner Gander Mountain at 2017 SHOT Show
From left to right are Mark Woyak of Sokol & Associates, Mike West - Product Manger at Gander Mountain and Russell Datson - Director of Retail Sales at LaserMax. ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Last week at the SHOT Show, the Shooting Industry's largest trade event of the year, LaserMax presented Gander Mountain with an award for being the company's brick and mortar Retailer of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ha ha the internet tough guy
|1 min
|Ha Ha
|16
|ha ha reached 100 posts today!
|4 min
|Ha Ha
|11
|6 more hours here ... and then all day tomorrow...
|7 min
|Ha Ha
|3
|they call him ha ha
|8 min
|Ha Ha
|7
|ha ha is nuts!!
|9 min
|Ha Ha
|4
|TRUMP:Eric's $100K Secret Service Bill
|10 min
|Ha Ha
|59
|I must be sucking the fun out of skidmarks trol...
|15 min
|perfect
|4
|Up Early, On Duty
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|29
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC