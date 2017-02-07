LaserMax Awards Partner Gander Mounta...

LaserMax Awards Partner Gander Mountain at 2017 SHOT Show

From left to right are Mark Woyak of Sokol & Associates, Mike West - Product Manger at Gander Mountain and Russell Datson - Director of Retail Sales at LaserMax. ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Last week at the SHOT Show, the Shooting Industry's largest trade event of the year, LaserMax presented Gander Mountain with an award for being the company's brick and mortar Retailer of the Year.

