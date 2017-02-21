King Crimson 2017 tour coming to Roch...

King Crimson 2017 tour coming to Rochester

22 hrs ago

The prog-rock pioneers will bring their "Radical Action Tour" to Rochester's Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m., as part of the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival . Tickets will cost $125, $115, $95 or $75, plus service charges.

