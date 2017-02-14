Judge orders drug-addicted mom of fou...

Judge orders drug-addicted mom of four not to get pregnant

A New York judge has ordered a drug-addicted mother of four who has worked as a prostitute not to get pregnant again until she has gained custody of her infant son. Family Court Judge Patricia Gallaher wrote that the order is meant to improve the woman's chances of being rehabilitated and reunited with the boy "without a newer baby making that less likely to happen."

