Is This the Year the Grammys Finally Give West Coast Jazz Its Due?
When this year's Grammy nominations were announced in early December, I scanned the jazz and related nominations, looking for friends and acquaintances who'd received nods this year. After a couple of minutes I started counting, and it rapidly became clear that the 2017 Grammy nominations capped a watershed year for Los Angeles area jazz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marty coulda made me a plate
|2 min
|Moshe
|1
|ha ha time for ur nap
|5 min
|Moshe
|1
|ha ha get new shoes
|6 min
|Moshe
|1
|I feel sorry for ha ha
|7 min
|Moshe
|1
|I got under ha has skin
|9 min
|Moshe
|3
|Skidmark ruined this forum
|11 min
|Moshe
|4
|skidmark you should move to california
|19 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Up Early, On Duty
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|17
|Devos Confirmed as Sec of Ed.
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|27
|TRUMP:Eric's $100K Secret Service Bill
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|55
|
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC