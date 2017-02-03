Immigration order hits home across NY
Immigration order hits home across NY New York has the second largest immigrant population in the nation and the country's third largest refugee population. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2k4l5bw Left, Afghani interpreter Naqeebullah Malikzada, who arrived at the Greater Rochester International Airport with his family, is greeted by past interpreting co-worker in Afghanistan and now Rochester resident Aziz Sharifi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Postal workers protest possible closing of Erie... (Dec '11)
|7 min
|Just saying
|8
|Who is President? Trump or Bannon?
|38 min
|Banana Republican
|11
|Sam what's up with your shoes???
|52 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|Sam's shoes
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Sam's last day on Topix
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|2
|Breaking News/Travel Ban to End tomorrow
|2 hr
|Bruce popper
|3
|ANNOUNCEMENT: IescapedNY Located in Fairport, NY
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|11
|TRUMP:Eric's $100K Secret Service Bill
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC