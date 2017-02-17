Homeless, aid workers, excited as opening nears for new 'House of Mercy'
Homeless Rochesterians living in the city's House of Mercy shelter, and those who work with them eagerly looked forward to the opening of a new home for the shelter itself. "This is like a dream come true," exclaimed Charles Earlsey, House Coordinator for House of Mercy.
