Highland Park South Master Plan Draft Details Additions That Could Come
Highland Park is known for its popular Lilac Festival each May, but many visitors also see it as an all-year-round getaway from the busyness of life. "The beauty of the lilacs and all the other things that are growing there, then of course the variety of the animals that come wandering through the neighborhood," Rochester resident William Brewer said about why he loves living near the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump thinks all blacks know each other
|1 min
|IescapedNY
|15
|27 Days and Trump Delivers Chaos Not Change
|29 min
|Ha Bot
|25
|TRUMP: Press Conference???
|32 min
|Ha Bot
|15
|Annual Pothole Season In Rochester NY
|36 min
|IescapedNY
|18
|How Will You Celebrate Presidents Day This Year?
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|25
|Intelligence reports on skidmark
|2 hr
|Ha Bot
|7
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC