Here's what refugees do while they're waiting to get into the US
Sita Adhikari left a refugee camp in eastern Nepal at the end of January. She was set to join relatives already in Rochester, New York on Jan. 31, less than a week after US President Donald Trump ordered a four-month hold on refugee resettlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Pocahontas - she's a joke!
|1 hr
|Sam
|1
|TRUMP Muslim Ban Failure
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|81
|Jeff Sessons Confirmed
|2 hr
|Donny
|42
|ha ha your daughters are tight
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|6
|the Sam era on Topix is over
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|9
|nobody on today??
|4 hr
|Bla haha
|9
|it will be another hour before skidmark shows up
|6 hr
|Ha Ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC