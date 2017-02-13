Harris segment receives contact worth up to $403 millionr
Harris Corp.'s Rochester-based Communication Systems' segment has been awarded a five-year contract that could reach $403 million from the Defense Logistics Agency for tactical radio spares and components. The contract is a continuation and expansion of previous contracts with the federal agency and will provide support to additional Harris radio products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skidmark looks like "chuck" from goonies
|5 min
|skidmark
|4
|TRUMP: Collabarated With Russians
|18 min
|Banana Republican
|5
|Rochester Weekend Wrap Up.
|21 min
|perfect
|4
|I slipped and fell on the ice and I sharted
|24 min
|perfect
|3
|what's the matter perfect? can't keep up?
|1 hr
|perfect
|9
|Imposter IscapedNY Florida edition - Please Post
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|perfect isn't smart enough to troll
|4 hr
|Ha Ha
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC