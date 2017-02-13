Harris segment receives contact worth...

Harris segment receives contact worth up to $403 millionr

5 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Harris Corp.'s Rochester-based Communication Systems' segment has been awarded a five-year contract that could reach $403 million from the Defense Logistics Agency for tactical radio spares and components. The contract is a continuation and expansion of previous contracts with the federal agency and will provide support to additional Harris radio products.

