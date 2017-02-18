HAL looks back at decade that brought us The Sentinel

On behalf of the Historical Association of Lewiston and its board of directors, happy birthday Sentinel! The Sentinel's first edition was issued Feb. 14, 1987, and actually had the title of "We Need A Name!" It was since that very first edition that the HAL started its long relationship with the Sentinel, when we placed our member meeting notice in it for a historian to speak about the history of Lundy's Lane. Seeing as I myself was a product of the '80s, I had to look through our archives of papers, photos, Sentinels and government documents to paint the picture of Lewiston during the '80s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.