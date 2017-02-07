Groundbreaking filmmaker, chef, scientists named to Women's Hall of Fame
Groundbreaking filmmaker, chef, scientists named to Women's Hall of Fame Women who "changed the course of American history" named to National Women's Hall of Fame. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kKMjYj ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Ten more women who have "changed the course of American history" are joining the ranks of the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skidmark hids behind everyone's name ...
|10 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Why is Skidmark worried about shoes?
|12 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Skidmark, your trolling is weak
|14 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Sam, bought new shoes yet??
|22 min
|Moshe
|1
|ha ha how do u sleep at night
|24 min
|Moshe
|1
|union boss Bruce popper
|48 min
|Moshe
|6
|I heard his names ha ha
|49 min
|Moshe
|6
|TRUMP:Eric's $100K Secret Service Bill
|3 hr
|Banana Republican
|46
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC