Genesee Brewing caught up in debate o...

Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft' beer amid Walmart lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Cat's Away IPA is a beer sold by Walmart stores, with a label indicating it's made by a company called "Trouble Brewing." Trouble Brewing is a partnership between Walmart and Genesee Brewing of Rochester, and is made at the Genesee brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Intelligence reports on skidmark 28 min perfect 4
Skidmark is a loser 32 min perfect 4
27 Days and Trump Delivers Chaos Not Change 39 min Ha Bot 23
TRUMP TIC: Snitches Get Stiches!!! 40 min Ha Bot 7
Annual Pothole Season In Rochester NY 44 min Ha Bot 14
Black Lives Matter in Schools tomorrow 1 hr Sam 5
Hate Groups Triple in 2016, Trump the Reason 3 hr Ha Ha 21
KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe 6 hr IescapedNY 24
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC