Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft' beer amid Walmart lawsuit
Cat's Away IPA is a beer sold by Walmart stores, with a label indicating it's made by a company called "Trouble Brewing." Trouble Brewing is a partnership between Walmart and Genesee Brewing of Rochester, and is made at the Genesee brewery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intelligence reports on skidmark
|28 min
|perfect
|4
|Skidmark is a loser
|32 min
|perfect
|4
|27 Days and Trump Delivers Chaos Not Change
|39 min
|Ha Bot
|23
|TRUMP TIC: Snitches Get Stiches!!!
|40 min
|Ha Bot
|7
|Annual Pothole Season In Rochester NY
|44 min
|Ha Bot
|14
|Black Lives Matter in Schools tomorrow
|1 hr
|Sam
|5
|Hate Groups Triple in 2016, Trump the Reason
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|21
|KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC