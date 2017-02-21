Genesee Brewery begins its $49 million 'eco' expansion in Rochester
Rendering of the proposed expansion of the Genesee Brewery complex off St. Paul Street overloking the High Falls of the Genesee River in Rochester. The Genesee Brewery project was announced last fall, and some work -- including the demolition of some iconic beer-can labeled outdoor storage tanks -- has already taken place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP: The Russian Update
|21 min
|IescapedNY
|16
|TRUMP: Patronizes Blacks and Jews
|28 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|38 min
|Ha Bot
|883
|When Democrats Are In Control STUPID Things Happen
|1 hr
|Ha Bot
|6
|Warren pushes votes to become a Sanctuary City...
|1 hr
|Ha Bot
|30
|ha has daughters
|1 hr
|Ha Bot
|5
|Hot local TV news women
|1 hr
|Ha Bot
|24
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC