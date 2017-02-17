Funk 'n Waffles closes original cafe on Wednesday, expands to Rochester later this year
Syracuse's longtime restaurant and music venue Funk 'n Waffles will expand to Rochester this year, filling the space at Water Street Music Hall. or in a basement in a back alley .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberal Media Whining Over Trump Playing Six R...
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|stop posting here Sam
|8 hr
|IescapedNY
|3
|House shot at along 4th Street in Rochester
|9 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
|Memories from Rochester.... (Nov '07)
|10 hr
|Alfred1
|14
|Hot local TV news women
|10 hr
|Sam
|5
|TRUMP: Look What Happened in Sweden!!!
|10 hr
|Ha Bot
|20
|Happy President's Day Everyone!
|11 hr
|IescapedNY
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC