Fun and Fitness: Kids Fest at TSE Kee...

Fun and Fitness: Kids Fest at TSE Keeps Families Active

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Outside temperatures were approaching record highs Saturday, but for many families, it was hard to say no to the indoor Kids Fest at Total Sports Experience. "It's the middle of February, even though it doesn't feel like it today," said Cory James, an organizer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two MC Deputys' shot in Hamlin 13 min MCSO Supporter 2
President Trump Hits Another Home run At Melbou... 17 min IescapedNY 18
Will Someone Donate a Speak 'n Spell? 21 min IescapedNY 5
News Massive Multi-car Accident on 390 (Feb '08) 26 min IescapedNY 67
I smell my butt 46 min Ha Bot 1
Rush Limbaugh On Fire On Fox News Sunday 57 min IescapedNY 6
News 16-year-old Hillside Children's Center resident... (Mar '09) 1 hr Bruce popper 10
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC