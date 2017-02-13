Fugitive in $60K watch theft arrested in N.J., officials say
TOMS RIVER -- A man wanted for allegedly stealing watches from an upstate New York jewelry store and a 2011 robbery in Toms River was arrested Saturday in North Bergen, authorities and reports said. Daniel Sable, 27, was being held at the Ocean County Jail on charges, including robbery and eluding law enforcement officers, according to Ocean County Department of Corrections records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP: Canada At Risk From Mexicans
|21 min
|Banana Republican
|3
|Police Report: There Are Signs Clinton Is Prepa...
|24 min
|IescapedNY
|2
|perfect isn't smart enough to troll
|44 min
|IescapedNY
|6
|TRUMP: Collabarated With Russians
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|8
|Double Shooting On South Plymouth Ave.
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Fake Pocahontas - she's a joke!
|8 hr
|Ha Ha
|29
|President Trump Sure Knows How To Mess With Lib...
|10 hr
|perfect
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC