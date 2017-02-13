Fugitive in $60K watch theft arrested...

Fugitive in $60K watch theft arrested in N.J., officials say

TOMS RIVER -- A man wanted for allegedly stealing watches from an upstate New York jewelry store and a 2011 robbery in Toms River was arrested Saturday in North Bergen, authorities and reports said. Daniel Sable, 27, was being held at the Ocean County Jail on charges, including robbery and eluding law enforcement officers, according to Ocean County Department of Corrections records.

