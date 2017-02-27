Former Westchester DA DiFiore Deliver...

Former Westchester DA DiFiore Delivers Her First 'State Of Our Judiciary"

Mount Vernon native Janet DiFiore used her first speech as the state's top judge to point to a reduction in case backlogs and delays and to announce reforms she says will "enhance the delivery of justice for all New Yorkers." The Democrat and former Westchester County district attorney delivered her take on the "State of Our Judiciary" at the Bronx Hall of Justice on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Her choice of site was a departure from a longstanding tradition of delivering the address at Albany's Court of Appeals Hall.

