Flu batters Central New York, kills O...

Flu batters Central New York, kills Ontario County girl

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The region had the highest rate of lab-confirmed flu reports for the week ending Feb. 4, according to a state Health Department report . The rates of lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 people were more than 50 in Central New York, 30 in the New York metro area and about 20 in Western New York and the Albany area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skidmark mastered yoga so he can suck himself 44 min perfect 2
Sam's pooping 46 min perfect 5
South Wedge Restaurant "The Beale" To Close 3 hr Banana Republican 2
Lakeland FL. Black Flash Mob Targets Muslim own... 3 hr Banana Republican 2
TRUMP: Golden Shower Dossier 3 hr Banana Republican 4
who watched the super bowl 5 hr IescapedNY 2
IescapedNY (Florida edition) Must Go 7 hr Bruce popper 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Monroe County was issued at February 11 at 4:19AM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC