Fashion First: HAIR

Fashion First: HAIR

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WRMM-FM Rochester

Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women's Image and Makeup Application Event Planner A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted' Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRMM-FM Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CONWAY: Buy Ivanka Clothing 4 min IescapedNY 5
50 minutes and no skidmark ... 17 min Ha Ha 1
Jeff Sessons Confirmed 18 min Ha Ha 40
you can use moshe's name skidmark, but you don'... 57 min Ha Ha 3
crickets ... I hear crickets from skidmark 1 hr Ha Ha 3
perfect the jobs police is coming after skidmark 1 hr Ha Ha 3
Sam is my best friend 1 hr Ha Ha 8
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC