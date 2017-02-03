Emancipation document part of Black H...

Emancipation document part of Black History Month

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Albany Times Union

A display of the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which is in the State Library collection, along with a number of events, speakers and vendor displays will all be part of the Empire State Plaza's celebration of Black History Month, starting next week. RoAnn M. Destito, New York State Office of General Services Commissioner, announced the State's 2017 Black History Month observance at the Empire State Plaza will highlight the importance of New York as a prime destination for African Americans seeking a better life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP Muslim Ban Failure 2 hr Banana Republican 56
Democrat's Climate of Intolerance is Disgusting 2 hr Banana Republican 41
Conway: Bowling Green Massacre 2 hr Banana Republican 26
why won't ha ha work?? 3 hr Ha Ha 20
this is for perfect 3 hr Ha Ha 27
stop using MY screen name, zippy 3 hr Iescapedny 1
iescapedny has been on here since five am 3 hr Ha Ha 15
City Man Shot On Clarissa Street 6 hr lescapedINY 24
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC