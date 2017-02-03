Emancipation document part of Black History Month
A display of the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, which is in the State Library collection, along with a number of events, speakers and vendor displays will all be part of the Empire State Plaza's celebration of Black History Month, starting next week. RoAnn M. Destito, New York State Office of General Services Commissioner, announced the State's 2017 Black History Month observance at the Empire State Plaza will highlight the importance of New York as a prime destination for African Americans seeking a better life.
