Elvis Costello tour dates include CMAC, Brewery Ommegang concerts
Inductee Elvis Costello performs at the 47th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in New York. on Saturday, June 17. Indie folk-rock band Dawes will open the show on the Finger Lakes Community College campus at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's twerk on a RPD car
|1 hr
|perfect
|4
|Ha Ha has been on Topix almost a decade
|6 hr
|skidmark
|5
|16 year old boy fires shot at officer.
|8 hr
|perfect
|5
|Tyquan Rivera Back In Jail On A Parole Violation.
|8 hr
|perfect
|8
|the Leticia era on Topix is over
|11 hr
|Bruce popper
|1
|Does Bannon ever shower or brush teeth?
|13 hr
|Seek the Truth
|12
|Trump Wants $54 Billion Increase in Military Sp...
|14 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC