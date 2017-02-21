Domino's franchisee to appear in national commercial
A franchisee of Domino's Pizza Inc. locations in Rochester area will be one of five owners in a national commercial for the pizza chain, officials said Tuesday. Allan Erwin began his career with Domino's as a delivery driver 24 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
