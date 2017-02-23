Dinolfo Reserved on Sanctuary County ...

Dinolfo Reserved on Sanctuary County Status Over Potential Loss of Federal Funding

Read more: Your News Now

In the wake of Rochester City Council voting to re-affirm Rochester as a sanctuary city , Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo says she has reservations about the county following suit. Sanctuary city status means city employees are not to inquire or request proof of immigration status when providing services, unless required by law.

