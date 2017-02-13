Demolition of Granada Apartment building begins
"Obviously the condition it is in behind us is the reason for that we were concerned that the structure was not stable and that the back wall could fall out at any time," Exley said at about the building at 1690 Treetop Drive. The apartment building was condemned in October and residents were given 72 hours to find a new place because it was not safe to live in.
