Demolition of Granada Apartment build...

Demolition of Granada Apartment building begins

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

"Obviously the condition it is in behind us is the reason for that we were concerned that the structure was not stable and that the back wall could fall out at any time," Exley said at about the building at 1690 Treetop Drive. The apartment building was condemned in October and residents were given 72 hours to find a new place because it was not safe to live in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP: Canada At Risk From Mexicans 21 min Banana Republican 3
Police Report: There Are Signs Clinton Is Prepa... 24 min IescapedNY 2
perfect isn't smart enough to troll 44 min IescapedNY 6
TRUMP: Collabarated With Russians 1 hr Banana Republican 8
Double Shooting On South Plymouth Ave. 1 hr IescapedNY 1
Fake Pocahontas - she's a joke! 8 hr Ha Ha 29
President Trump Sure Knows How To Mess With Lib... 10 hr perfect 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC