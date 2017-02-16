Deep inside an Upstate NY salt mine, ...

Deep inside an Upstate NY salt mine, nothing is sweeter than a winter of icy roads

Fiercer winters mean better business, longer hours and fatter paychecks at what's billed as the nation's most productive salt mine, which ships trainloads of snow-melting road salt to municipalities across the Northeast. And when the snow keeps falling and supplies run low, miners have to step up production to meet demand in real time.

