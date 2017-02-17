Crosman All-American Field Target Championship Registration Now Open
BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. - - Registration for the 2017 Crosman All-American Field Target Championship, which will be held July 21-23, 2017 in Rochester, NY, is now open. Dedicated air gun competitors from around the globe can now register for the three-day competition which features multiple shooting matches including the main two-day rifle event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Dies After Assault Near Sherman And Emerson...
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump thinks all blacks know each other
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|22
|haha, fiction life
|2 hr
|Ha Bot
|3
|Admiral Harward tells Trump to go F himself
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|2
|KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe
|3 hr
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|31
|27 Days and Trump Delivers Chaos Not Change
|5 hr
|Banana Republican
|34
|Black Lives Matter in Schools tomorrow
|6 hr
|Ha Bot
|14
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC