Crane School of Music hosting wind en...

Crane School of Music hosting wind ensemble performance featuring Lauren Becker

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

SUNY Potsdam's Crane Wind Ensemble, led by Dr. Brian Doyle, comprises 58 of the most outstanding wind and percussion majors in the Crane School of Music. The Wind Ensemble will perform a concert featuring Dr. Lauren Becker, assistant professor of horn at Crane, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Helen M. Hosmer Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PUDZER: I'm Out!! 15 min Banana Republican 1
TRUMP TIC: The Real Scandal!!! 23 min Banana Republican 24
Trump Needs a Twitter Transcriber 2 hr IescapedNY 1
Flynn Brought Down by Press Leaks, Claims Trump 2 hr IescapedNY 1
TRUMP TIC: Illegal Leaks!!! 2 hr IescapedNY 30
News Student shot, sexually abused and tortured spea... 2 hr IescapedNY 3
TRUMP: It's All Hillary's Fault 2 hr IescapedNY 2
27 Days and Trump Delivers Chaos Not Change 3 hr IescapedNY 18
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC