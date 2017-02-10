Crane School of Music hosting wind ensemble performance featuring Lauren Becker

SUNY Potsdam's Crane Wind Ensemble, led by Dr. Brian Doyle, comprises 58 of the most outstanding wind and percussion majors in the Crane School of Music. The Wind Ensemble will perform a concert featuring Dr. Lauren Becker, assistant professor of horn at Crane, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Helen M. Hosmer Hall.

