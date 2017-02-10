Cops Release Name Of Western NY Boy Killed In 2-Car Crash
Police have released the name of the 8-year-old boy who was killed in a two-car crash on a Rochester-area road that left four other people injured. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Kael Nicolosi of Chili was ejected from the backseat of the car he was riding in after it was hit by another vehicle Thursday morning at an intersection in his hometown.
|
