Controversial Carousel Panel Becomes Racism Exhibit

"It is easy sometimes to forget about what has happened in our country's past," said Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester. "It is easy to overlook it when you don't necessarily see it every day, or experience it every day, but I am completely impressed with the display, with the educational portion of it, and the fact that it tells a unique and interesting story about this particular art and why it is so offensive to people of color."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.