Controversial Carousel Panel Becomes Racism Exhibit
"It is easy sometimes to forget about what has happened in our country's past," said Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester. "It is easy to overlook it when you don't necessarily see it every day, or experience it every day, but I am completely impressed with the display, with the educational portion of it, and the fact that it tells a unique and interesting story about this particular art and why it is so offensive to people of color."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Crime Statistics To Be Released At 10...
|7 min
|perfect
|8
|6 New IescapedNY Posters... and Counting
|24 min
|IescapedNY
|1
|Trump Awarded Himself an "A"
|41 min
|IescapedNY
|5
|Tyquan Rivera Back In Jail On A Parole Violation.
|58 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|Kerryann Conway with shoes on Couch in Oval Off...
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
|Let's twerk on a RPD car
|4 hr
|perfect
|8
|Ha Ha has been on Topix almost a decade
|15 hr
|skidmark
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC