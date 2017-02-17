CNN: 1 of 11 best tea houses worldwide is in Rochester NY
The tea place -- also known as Happy Earth Tea -- began in 2011. Mary Boland and her husband, Niraj Lama now run a tea bar in Rochester's South Wedge neighborhood.
