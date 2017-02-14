Cleaning service owner pleads guilty to sales tax fraud
The owner of a Rochester-area commercial cleaning service has pled guilty to sales tax fraud, state Department of Taxation and Finance officials said Tuesday. Entering a guilty plea in Monroe County Court to 27 felony counts, Dragan Mitrevski, 47, of Chili, admitted to failing to turn over $105,859 in sales taxes he had collected over a five-year span from 2009 to 2014 from customers of his cleaning service, Bell-Mar Enterprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP TIC: Illegal Leaks!!!
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|President Trump Sure Knows How To Mess With Lib...
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|11
|IescapedNY Florida edition in Desperation Mode
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|9
|It's Time For All Trump Supporters To Boycott A...
|2 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|TRUMP: Canada At Risk From Mexicans
|3 hr
|Ha Bot
|21
|The is trying to raise the interest rate again
|3 hr
|Banana Republican
|6
|Trollbot Stolen? By Ha Ha?
|3 hr
|IescapedNY
|10
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC