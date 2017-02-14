Cleaning service owner pleads guilty ...

Cleaning service owner pleads guilty to sales tax fraud

The owner of a Rochester-area commercial cleaning service has pled guilty to sales tax fraud, state Department of Taxation and Finance officials said Tuesday. Entering a guilty plea in Monroe County Court to 27 felony counts, Dragan Mitrevski, 47, of Chili, admitted to failing to turn over $105,859 in sales taxes he had collected over a five-year span from 2009 to 2014 from customers of his cleaning service, Bell-Mar Enterprise.

