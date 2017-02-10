City holding sessions for business owners
City of Rochester officials have organized several information sessions for business owners who want to learn more about loans, grants and services available through the municipality. Programs are available that can help business owners with the purchase of furniture, fixtures, equipment, real estate, renovations and faade improvements, among other things.
