Celebrate the 70th birthday of ANSWER organizer Richard Becker

Please join us in celebrating 50 years of social activism and Richard Becker's 70th birthday on Saturday, March 4! As ANSWER Coalition's West Coast director, Richard Becker has been central to virtually every mobilization against U.S. war, occupation and sanctions in the Bay Area for more than 15 years. Richard's social justice activism stretches back to his youth in Rochester N.Y., to the fight against the Vietnam war, for the Attica prisoners' uprising, for the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, and so much more.

