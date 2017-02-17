Body pulled from Erie Canal could be ...

Body pulled from Erie Canal could be Upstate NY teen missing since December

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Standard

A body that surfaced on the Erie Canal this weekend is believed to be that of 18-year-old Joshua Redfield, who has been missing since December. Police recovered the body from the canal in Ogden, near Rochester , on Saturday morning, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CONGRESS: We Want Russia Documents 22 min IescapedNY 3
How Will You Celebrate "President Trump's Trump... 40 min IescapedNY 6
IKEA Selling Border Wall Kit 59 min IescapedNY 3
Happy President's Day Everyone! 1 hr IescapedNY 12
35 Psychiatrists Call for Trump Checkup 2 hr IescapedNY 12
TRUMP: Russian Detente? Putin? 3 hr Ha Bot 7
Ginger wash your booty hole 3 hr Ha Bot 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC