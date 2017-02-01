Barnhart to declare candidacy
Rachel Barnhart said she plans to announce Monday her intention to run as a Democratic candidate for mayor of Rochester. The news comes almost a month after county legislator and former police chief James Sheppard announced his plans to run for the office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat's Climate of Intolerance is Disgusting
|12 min
|IescapedNY
|28
|City Man Shot On Clarissa Street
|13 min
|Social Wedge
|22
|ha ha what do u do for a living
|16 min
|Social Wedge
|9
|iescapedny has been on here since five am
|28 min
|IescapedNY
|9
|ha has work history
|31 min
|IescapeNY
|3
|this is for perfect
|33 min
|IescapeNY
|21
|how's work ha ha
|1 hr
|Social Wedge
|6
|Violent Protesters Block Berkeley Talk By Breit...
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|25
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC