Barnhart to declare candidacy

1 hr ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Rachel Barnhart said she plans to announce Monday her intention to run as a Democratic candidate for mayor of Rochester. The news comes almost a month after county legislator and former police chief James Sheppard announced his plans to run for the office.

