Barnhart formally announces mayoral bid
Rachel Barnhart formally announced her plan to run for mayor of Rochester on Monday, calling for a 50 percent cut in property taxes in three years if she is elected. The three years would be used to plan for the tax reduction, she said, a roughly $70 million loss in revenue based on a total levy currently of around $140 million, she said.
