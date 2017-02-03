Banker joins business development agency
A commercial banker formerly with the Genesee Regional Bank is joining the New York Business Development Corp. as vice president. Paul Kaiser will be working with small-business owners in central and western New York, with a focus on Rochester and the Finger Lakes, the business development agency said.
