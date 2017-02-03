Banker joins business development agency

Banker joins business development agency

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

A commercial banker formerly with the Genesee Regional Bank is joining the New York Business Development Corp. as vice president. Paul Kaiser will be working with small-business owners in central and western New York, with a focus on Rochester and the Finger Lakes, the business development agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP Muslim Ban Failure 30 min Banana Republican 56
Democrat's Climate of Intolerance is Disgusting 40 min Banana Republican 41
Conway: Bowling Green Massacre 1 hr Banana Republican 26
why won't ha ha work?? 1 hr Ha Ha 20
this is for perfect 1 hr Ha Ha 27
stop using MY screen name, zippy 1 hr Iescapedny 1
iescapedny has been on here since five am 2 hr Ha Ha 15
City Man Shot On Clarissa Street 4 hr lescapedINY 24
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC