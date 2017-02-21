Automatically Measure Large Stampings, Sheet Metal Parts and More

The SNAP DM350 Large Area Digital Measuring System from RAM can identify and automatically measure parts placed anywhere within its expansive measuring range. Ideal for quickly measuring large stampings and sheet metal parts, the SNAP DM350 Large Area Digital Measuring System from RAM Optical pairs large-field-of-view optical technology with a proven motorized transport for automatic measurement of large parts or groups of parts up to 350 mm x 350 mm.

