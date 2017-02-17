Asembly Push for More Refugee Resettl...

Asembly Push for More Refugee Resettlement Funds In State Budget

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 photo, Afghan refugee families wait for their turn to be registered, outside the government registration office in Peshawar, Pakistan. Rights group says Pakistan is forcing refugees home to an uncertain future and war, while the U.N. refugee agency is complicit, giving them money to return and adding to the pressure to leave the relative safety of Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Lives Matter in Schools tomorrow 20 min Ha Bot 14
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... 21 min Ha Bot 5
Trump Mobilizing Natl Guard to Hunt Refugees 25 min Ha Bot 5
Rochester Crime Bridge In The News Again! 45 min IescapedNY 4
27 Days and Trump Delivers Chaos Not Change 4 hr Ha Bot 33
Trump to Build Atlantic Ocean Wall 4 hr Ha Bot 6
Trump thinks all blacks know each other 4 hr IescapedNY 20
KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe 5 hr IescapedNY 30
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC