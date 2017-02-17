Alleged gunman in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting indicted on new federal drug, weapons charges
One of the men accused of being involved in an exchange of gunfire over drugs and money in the Augusta Wal-Mart parking lot in June was charged federally this week for allegedly dealing heroin while using a weapon and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Reginald McBride, 39, of New York City, who police say has at least nine aliases and originally identified himself to officers as Kwiesha McBride, 45, of Harlem, was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court by a federal grand jury on three new charges.
