Alleged gunman in Wal-Mart parking lo...

Alleged gunman in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting indicted on new federal drug, weapons charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangor Daily News

One of the men accused of being involved in an exchange of gunfire over drugs and money in the Augusta Wal-Mart parking lot in June was charged federally this week for allegedly dealing heroin while using a weapon and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Reginald McBride, 39, of New York City, who police say has at least nine aliases and originally identified himself to officers as Kwiesha McBride, 45, of Harlem, was indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court by a federal grand jury on three new charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TIC TRUMP: I Inherited A Mess!!! 1 hr Banana Republican 1
KellyAnne ConJob banned from MSNBC Morning Joe 2 hr Banana Republican 35
How Will You Celebrate Presidents Day This Year? 2 hr IescapedNY 8
Admiral Harward tells Trump to go F himself 3 hr IescapedNY 7
Imposter IescapedNY Florida edition Weekly Report 3 hr IescapedNY 1
The Democratic Party is failing 5 hr IescapedNY 4
Trump thinks all blacks know each other 5 hr IescapedNY 25
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC