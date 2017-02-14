8 Lee Faculty Receive Tenure
Following its annual board meeting in January, the Lee University Board of Directors awarded tenure to eight faculty members effective August 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FLYNN first of many Trump Rats to fall
|5 min
|Banana Republican
|12
|IescapedNY Weekly Report, Week Ending 2 Feb 2017
|5 min
|IescapedNY
|11
|TRUMP TIC: Illegal Leaks!!!
|23 min
|IescapedNY
|17
|NYTimes Apologizes for Calling Melania a 'Hooker'
|25 min
|IescapedNY
|3
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Libs are fake news
|867
|President Trump Sure Knows How To Mess With Lib...
|9 hr
|Banana Republican
|12
|Double Shooting On South Plymouth Ave.
|12 hr
|IescapedNY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC