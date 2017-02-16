5 Missing Rochester Children Found in Niagara Falls Home, 2 Charged
Five children reported missing from the Rochester area since August have been located and will be reunited with their family. Officials from the United States Marshal's Office say they were located at a home in the Niagara Falls area.
