2 jail deputies wounded in off-duty gun-cleaning accident

Authorities in western New York say two county jail deputies are recovering from gunshot injuries suffered in an off-duty gun-cleaning accident. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Dale Fair and Robert Thorpe had stripped and cleaned Fair's personal weapon early Sunday morning in a home in the village of Hilton, near Rochester.

